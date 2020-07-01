Robert "Bobby" McKinney
Easley - Robert "Bobby" Dero McKinney, 79, husband of Carole McAlister McKinney, went home to be with Jesus on June 30, 2020. He was the son of the late Robert Ford McKinney and Marie Hawkins McKinney. Mr. McKinney was a graduate of Parker High School, class of 1959. He was a former member of Monaghan Baptist Church and a current member of Rock Springs Baptist Church. He was co-founder of Eldeco, Inc. where he continued to work up until the past couple of months. Mr. McKinney was a friend to many and advisor to all. He would want everyone to know that Jesus loves you and through Jesus you can reach eternal life. Mr. McKinney had a work ethic that was matched by few. He loved his God, his wife, his family and friends dearly. He had many varied interests and touched the lives of many people all over the world. He was a believer of the Gospel of Christ Jesus and supported the spreading of the love of Jesus throughout the world.
In addition to his wife of fifty-nine years, he is survived by his children, Kelley M. Spearman (Alan), Kimberly L. McKinney, and Robert Dale McKinney (Beth); grandchildren, Franklin A. Spearman, IV, (Zenadia), Kendall A. Spearman, Kensley L. Drake, Andrew F. Drake (Judith), Jacob H. McKinney, Joshua G. McKinney, Robert "Bo" McKinney and Sadie E. McKinney; great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn I. Spearman and Kimberly M. Spearman; and a brother, Larry A. McKinney.
A graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Friday, July 3, 2020 at Robinson Memorial Gardens, 1425 Powdersville Road, Easley, SC 29642.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. Friday at Robinson Funeral Home - Powdersville Road, prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rock Springs Baptist Church, 201 Rock Springs Road, Easley, SC 29642 or to Home With A Heart, 220 James Mattison Road, Liberty, SC 29657.
