Robert "Bob" Monahan
Greer - Robert "Bob" Monahan, 91, born November 12, 1928 in Providence, R.I. died January 31, 2020 after a brief illness.
Mr. Monahan is a son of the late Jerome and Margaret McLaughlin Monahan. Bob was an All-American Hockey Player in 1953 at Michigan Tech University and later a sales manager at Ethyl Corporation. He was an avid golfer, reader and a friend of Bill W.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Jean Felton Monahan; two sons, Robert F. Monahan and Timothy J. Monahan; one daughter, Dr. Susan Jean Monahan; his brother, Edward J. Monahan and his wife, Rona; two grandchildren, Timothy Lynn Monahan and Meghan Elizabeth Monahan; and beloved nieces and nephews.
Mr. Monahan was predeceased by one son, Kevin Patrick Monahan.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
The family wishes to express thanks to the PruittHealth Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hospice of your choice.
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020