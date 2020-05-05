Services
Mackey Mortuary
311 Century Drive
Greenville, SC 29607
(864) 232-6706
Lying in State
Friday, May 8, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Reedy River Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral service
Private
Rev. Dr. Robert Norris Burkins Sr.

Rev. Dr. Robert Norris Burkins Sr. Obituary
Rev. Dr. Robert Norris Burkins, Sr.

Simpsonville - Rev. Dr. Robert Norris Burkins Sr., 67, of Simpsonville, SC loving husband of Wendy Zimmerman Burkins, passed away at his home on Friday, May 1, 2020 surrounded by family.

Reverend Burkins will lie in state at Reedy River Missionary Baptist Church on Friday, May 8, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Friends and family are welcome to pay their respects, but due to current restrictions, only a limited number of people will be allowed in the church at any given time.

Funeral services will be private, however, the service will be live streamed on the Mackey Mortuary Facebook Page and beginning at 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 9, 2020.

The full obituary is available at www.MackeyMortuary.com.
Published in The Greenville News from May 5 to May 7, 2020
