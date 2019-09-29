Services
Edwards Road Baptist-Weekday
1050 Edwards Rd
Greenville, SC 29615
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
3:30 PM - 4:45 PM
Edwards Road Baptist Church
1050 Edwards Road
Greenville, SC
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
5:00 PM
Edwards Road Baptist Church
1050 Edwards Road
Greenville, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert P. Allen Sr.


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert P. Allen Sr. Obituary
Robert P. Allen, Sr.

Greenville - (1927-2019)

Robert "Bob" Pruett Allen, Sr. passed away peacefully on September 27th at 4:50 pm while on his final trip to the beach with his family.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Sarah Johnston Allen, his 5 children, Bob Allen (Linda), Carol King (Michael), John Allen (Cricket), Paul Allen (Melody), and Beth Clingenpeel (Brian), 16 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren.

Bob was a faithful follower of Christ since the age of 13 and a committed member of Edwards Road Baptist Church for 47 years. He served as deacon, Sunday school teacher, and choir member for many years.

Following his military service during World War II, Bob dedicated his life to impacting others through his service to the community as a teacher, Vice Principal of Greenville High, Principal of Travelers Rest High School (1960-1972), and Director of Early Childhood Development Centers (1972-1992). He also served as Vice President and President of the SC Education Association.

After retirement, Bob and Sarah served on the mission field through the International Mission Board on long term assignments in Ghana, Kenya, Ciskei (South Africa), London, as well as multiple church-led short term mission trips.

Visitation will be Tuesday, October 1, 2019, 3:30-4:45 pm, followed by a memorial service at 5:00 pm at Edwards Road Baptist Church, 1050 Edwards Road, Greenville, SC 29615.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts be made to the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering through Edwards Road Baptist Church.
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.