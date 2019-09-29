|
Robert P. Allen, Sr.
Greenville - (1927-2019)
Robert "Bob" Pruett Allen, Sr. passed away peacefully on September 27th at 4:50 pm while on his final trip to the beach with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Sarah Johnston Allen, his 5 children, Bob Allen (Linda), Carol King (Michael), John Allen (Cricket), Paul Allen (Melody), and Beth Clingenpeel (Brian), 16 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren.
Bob was a faithful follower of Christ since the age of 13 and a committed member of Edwards Road Baptist Church for 47 years. He served as deacon, Sunday school teacher, and choir member for many years.
Following his military service during World War II, Bob dedicated his life to impacting others through his service to the community as a teacher, Vice Principal of Greenville High, Principal of Travelers Rest High School (1960-1972), and Director of Early Childhood Development Centers (1972-1992). He also served as Vice President and President of the SC Education Association.
After retirement, Bob and Sarah served on the mission field through the International Mission Board on long term assignments in Ghana, Kenya, Ciskei (South Africa), London, as well as multiple church-led short term mission trips.
Visitation will be Tuesday, October 1, 2019, 3:30-4:45 pm, followed by a memorial service at 5:00 pm at Edwards Road Baptist Church, 1050 Edwards Road, Greenville, SC 29615.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts be made to the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering through Edwards Road Baptist Church.
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 29, 2019