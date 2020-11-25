1/1
Dr. Robert Rhea Nash Sr.
Dr. Robert Rhea Nash, Sr.

Central - Dr. Robert Rhea Nash, Sr., 82, passed away on November 24, 2020. He was born in Rockwood, TN, and his parents were Thomas Nash and Louise Rayburn Nash.

Dr. Nash graduated from Southern Wesleyan University in Central, SC and received his PhD in Entomology from Clemson University. He was a Professor of Science at Southern Wesleyan for 35 years. He was still a member of the Southern Wesleyan National Alumni Board. His many academic accomplishments include a Professor Emeritus award, Presidential Citation, two Distinguished Service awards, Alumnus of the Year, and Volunteer of the Year. One of his proudest accomplishments at Southern Wesleyan was helping to sponsor and develop the Military Monument on campus which honors and memorializes veterans.

Dr. Nash served 35 years in the US Army Reserves and retired as a Command Sergeant Major of the 108th Training Division Command in Charlotte, NC. After his retirement from the Army Reserves, he was appointed by the US Army Reserves Commander to serve as one of two US Army Reserve Ambassadors for the State of SC, which he did for six years. Dr. Nash currently served as President of the Reserve Organization of America (ROA) Chapter 09 in Greenville, SC.

Dr. Nash was very active with the SC Republican Party. He was a delegate to the SC Republican Convention numerous years, and a National Delegate to three Republican Conventions, in New Orleans in 1988, in Houston in 1992, and in San Diego in 1996. He served on the Pickens County Council for 25 years, being Chairman many of those years. He was Past President of the SC Association of Counties, and of the Appalachian Council of Governments. He was awarded the Silver Crescent Award from the Office of the Governor recognizing outstanding achievements in city and community service.

Dr. Nash was an advisor to the Executive Board of the Blue Ridge Boy Scouts Council and awarded the Silver Beaver Award, Past President of the Central Lions Club and Past President of the Clemson Rotary Club. He was also a member of the Anderson-Oconee-Pickens Mental Health Board and was still currently serving as the Pickens County representative.

Dr. Nash was a member of the ALIVE Wesleyan Church since 1957. He served as Treasurer for 10 years, on the Board of Trustees many years, and was awarded the Distinguished Service Award from the SC Wesleyan Church.

Surviving family members are his wife, Harriet Willis Nash, and children, Robert Jr. (Donna), Russell, and Krista Sutherland (Ben), together with five grandchildren, Gray Sutherland, Kirsten Nash, Saoli Nash, Kelsie Nash, and Ellie Nash. His surviving brothers are Richard (Lillie) and Tommy (Billie), and surviving sisters are Linda Roddy, Betty Newman, and Julia Seward (Russell), as well as many nieces and nephews.

A private committal service will be held at Memory Gardens Mausoleum prior to a public Memorial Service on November 29, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Newton Hobson Chapel and Fine Arts Center, Southern Wesleyan University, 737 Wesleyan Drive, Central, SC. Friends will be received after the Memorial Service. Due to COVID-19 restrictions on campus, masks will be required and supplied if needed.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Nash Scholarship Fund, Southern Wesleyan University, PO Box 1020, Central, SC 29630, or to the ALIVE Wesleyan Church, 136 Chastain Road, Central, SC 29630. Condolences may be expressed online at www.RobinsonFuneralHomes.com. Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home is assisting the family.




Published in The Greenville News & The Pickens County News from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1, 2020.
