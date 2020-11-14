1/
Robert Robinson "Bob" Sanders
McCormick - Robert Robinson "Bob" Sanders, 88, former resident of Pineview Drive, widower of Caroline Edward Sanders whom he married in 1960 passed away Friday, November 13, 2020, at Wesley Commons.

Born in McCormick, he attended Duke University and graduated from the University of South Carolina, was a U.S. Army Veteran, was owner of McCormick Oil Company. He was a member of First Baptist Church of McCormick.

Surviving are two sons Robert R. Jr. (Robbie) and wife Lisa Mulkey Sanders of Greenwood, and E. Scott and wife Jill Gregory Sanders of Greenville; a daughter Janice S. and husband Barrett Green of Houston, Texas; eight grandchildren; and one great-grandson; a brother-in-law Bill Edwards of Richmond, two sisters-in-law Kay Edwards of Kingsport, Tennessee and Louise Sanders of Columbia and numerous nieces and nephews.

Private Graveside Services will be at Oakbrook Memorial Park in Greenwood. Condolences may be made at www.blythfuneralhome.com

Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Sanders family.






Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Blyth Funeral Home
1425 Montague Avenue Extension
Greenwood, SC 29649
(864) 223-2223
