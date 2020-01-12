|
Robert Sharp Jr.
Greenville - Robert "Bob" Sharp Jr, 85 died from complications from heart surgery on Friday, January 10, 2020. He departed peacefully with family by his side. Bob was born in Glenside Pa., in August 1934 to the late Robert and Gertrude Sharp. He attended Gettysburg College where he was a member of the Theta Chi fraternity where he served as President. Following graduation, he was commissioned into the U.S. Army as a 2nd Lieutenant where he served as a Quartermaster Officer in Okinawa, Japan. Following his military service, Bob married the love of his life, Lynn, on October 10, 1959. Bob worked as a district manager for Atlantic Richfield Company in Schenectady, NY for 10 years. In 1969, he transitioned his career to the paper industry where he worked for Huyck Felt / Weavexx Company for 33 years. Following his retirement at the age of 64 as the national equipment manager, Bob started a manufacturing company, "SEC Equipment Corporation" in 1999. Along with his partner, Tommy Ellenburg of Greeneville TN, they have built a successful company that employs 10 workers including 2 his sons, Bob and David.
Bob has lived in Greenville since 1972 making a big impact in the local eastside community. He has been a committed member of First Presbyterian Church. He served on the board at PMP community pool continuously for over 30 years. He was an avid tennis player playing actively up until last February. He loved to compete at whatever he was doing, whether it was chess, ping pong, or competing for orders at paper mills throughout the US. To his family, he was "Larger Than Life Itself!"
Sharp is survived by his wife of 61 years, Lynn, his 3 children, Carol Hall, Robert Sharp and David Sharp, and 6 grandchildren: Austin, Travis, Catherine, Melanie, Sam and Drew.
Visitation will be held 5 - 7pm Friday, (January 17) at Mackey Mortuary, 311 Century Dr. Greenville SC. Funeral service will be held 11 am, Saturday (January 18) at First Presbyterian Church, 200 West Washington Street, Greenville SC 29601. Burial will follow at Graceland East Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels of Greenville, 15 Oregon Street, Greenville, SC, 29605.
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020