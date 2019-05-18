Resources
Greenville - Robert Thomas Roy passed away peacefully in Greenville, SC on May 3, 2019 at the age of 61. He was born to Robert and Donna Roy in Hibbing, Minnesota. Robert was a 1976 graduate of Michigan City Elston High School. Robert was survived by his three children, Kristina (Christopher) Thompson, Robert (Christina) Roy, and Randall Roy as well as three grandchildren, Samantha Thompson; Ian and Harper Roy. He was preceded in death by his wife, Doreen. The family is planning a private memorial.
Published in The Greenville News on May 18, 2019
