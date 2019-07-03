Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Taylors First Baptist Church
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Taylors First Baptist Church
Robert Thompson Moon

Robert Thompson Moon Obituary
Robert Thompson Moon

Greenville - Robert Thompson Moon, 88, widower of Helen Moser Moon, of Greenville, died Sunday, June 30, 2019.

Born in Greenville, he was a son of the late Willard and Carrie Hawkins Moon.

Robert served in the United States Army. He retired as a postmaster for the U.S. Postal Service and was a member of Taylors First Baptist Church. Robert was also a Shriner.

He is survived by a grandchild, Michael T. Painter, and two brothers, Kenneth and Lester Moon.

Visitation will be held Friday, July 5, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at Taylors First Baptist Church with the funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will be held in Taylors First Baptist Church Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com. Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown.
Published in The Greenville News on July 3, 2019
