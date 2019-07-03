|
Robert Thompson Moon
Greenville - Robert Thompson Moon, 88, widower of Helen Moser Moon, of Greenville, died Sunday, June 30, 2019.
Born in Greenville, he was a son of the late Willard and Carrie Hawkins Moon.
Robert served in the United States Army. He retired as a postmaster for the U.S. Postal Service and was a member of Taylors First Baptist Church. Robert was also a Shriner.
He is survived by a grandchild, Michael T. Painter, and two brothers, Kenneth and Lester Moon.
Visitation will be held Friday, July 5, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at Taylors First Baptist Church with the funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will be held in Taylors First Baptist Church Cemetery.
Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com. Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown.
Published in The Greenville News on July 3, 2019