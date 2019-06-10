Robert W. "Bobby" Cook



Clemson - Robert W. "Bobby" Cook, 66, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Greenville Memorial Hospital.



Bobby was born in Ann Arbor, Michigan, a son of the late J. Clinton Cook Jr. and Irene Szwarz Cook Goldstein. He was a 1971 graduate of D.W. Daniel High School. After graduation from high school, Bobby went to Hollywood and performed as a stuntman for various movies and television series, including CHiP'S. Bobby came back to the Clemson area and did landscaping for many years. After that he went into custom home building. He enjoyed everything to do with the lake and outdoors including swimming, skiing (snow & Water), mountain bike riding, jogging and even competed in triathlon events. He loved people and animals alike.



Surviving is his life partner and spouse, Gordon Hung Trang Cook of the home; brother, J C Cook III (Nancy) of Clemson; sister Fran Moseley (Murph) of Clemson; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



A graveside committal service will be held at 3:30, Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Woodland Cemetery on the campus of Clemson University with Revs. Fran Elrod and Mel Arant officiating.



The family will receive friends and Celebrate the Life of Bobby at the residence of J C and Nancy Cook immediately following the graveside services.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Clemson United Methodist Church, 300 Frontage Road, Clemson, SC 29631; Clemson Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1503, Clemson, SC 29633; or to Clemson Paw Partners, P.O. Box 612, Clemson, SC 29633.



