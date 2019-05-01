Robert W. (Bob) Hassold



Greenville, SC - Robert W. (Bob) Hassold, 89, lovingly known by family and friends, as "Boondock", died April 27, 2019.



He is survived by his childhood sweetheart, and wife of 67 years, Anne, and four sons - Rob, Jim, Chuck and Ted - and their respective wives; 10 grandchildren and their spouses; 12 great-grandchildren; and triplet siblings, Dick and Peggy.



He truly lived "Le Joie de Vivre" dedicated to family, business, community service and his church. But most of all, he loved people - and spread optimism, encouragement and fun wherever he went. He will be missed! He enjoyed the camaraderie found at the Christ Church Men's Bible Study and the St. Andrews Society.



Memorial services for family and close family friends will be 2:00 PM Saturday, May 4, 2019 in the Markley Chapel at Christ Church Episcopal. All friends are invited to a reception immediately following the service in the McKissick Refectory and the McCall Parlor.



Memorials may be sent to the Greenville Symphony, where he served on two occasions as its President, (200 S. Main Street, Greenville, SC 29601), or Christ Church Episcopal School, where he served on its Board of Visitors (245 Cavalier Drive, Greenville, SC 29607).



Condolences may be made online at RobinsonFuneralHomes.com. Robinson Funeral Home-Powdersville Road, Easley. Published in The Greenville News on May 1, 2019