Robert Warren Tinsley, Sr.
Fountain Inn - Bob Tinsley, 87, of Fountain Inn, widower of Josephine Bolt Tinsley, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, September 15, 2019.
Born in Laurens, he was the son of the late John Warren & Ruth McDaniel Tinsley. Mr. Tinsley was a 1954 graduate of Clemson A&M College, a member of the Senior Platoon at Clemson, a member and past Master of Masonic Lodge 192, a Retired Lt. Colonel US Army Reserves, and an Elder in the Presbyterian Church. He thoroughly loved Jesus Christ and his family and enjoyed everything about Clemson University.
Mr. Tinsley is survived by one son, Bill Tinsley and his wife, Patrice, of Laurens; one daughter, Alice Coleman and her husband, Jack, of Greer; one daughter-in-law, Lucy Tinsley, of Greenville; grandchildren, Natalie (Bryan) Hopper, James Tinsley, Matthew Tinsley, Annie Tinsley, and Robert Tinsley; and two sisters, Martha Hill and Claudia (John) Faris.
He was preceded in death by one son, Bob Tinsley; and one sister, Virginia Ostrander.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 PM at Cannon Funeral Home, Fountain Inn.
A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, September 18, at 11:00 AM at Presbyterian Fellowship of Fountain Inn with Rev. Shawn Hevener officiating. Burial will follow in the Friendship Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Laurens, SC.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to: Presbyterian Fellowship of Fountain Inn, Building Fund, 417 S Main St, Fountain Inn, SC 29644 or Friendship Presbyterian Church Cemetery Fund, 2094 Neely Ferry Rd, Laurens, SC 29360.
Cannon Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 17, 2019