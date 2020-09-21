1/1
Robert Wayne Grant
Robert Wayne Grant

Piedmont - Robert Wayne Grant, 55, husband of Crystal Eason Grant, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020.

Born in Greenville, SC, he was the son of the late James Robert and Bobbye Yearwood Grant.

He was an Assistant Supervisor with International Vitamin Company for 19 years and of the Baptist faith.

In addition to his wife he is survived by a daughter, Lauren Charlean Grant; mother-in-law, Charlean L. Eason; brother-in-law, Brad Eason (Luke).

He was preceded in death by a son, Bobby James "BJ" Grant.

A Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest Chapel followed by burial in Greenville Memorial Gardens.

Friends are encouraged to leave condolence messages for the family on the "Tribute Wall" tab above.




Published in The Greenville News from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 294-6415
