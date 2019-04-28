|
|
Robert "Buck" Westford Chiles
Greenville - On Thursday, April 25, 2019, Robert "Buck" Westford Chiles passed away at the age of 94. He was born in Simpsonville, SC on December 1, 1924 to the late Maurice Quinton and Olive Stone Chiles. After graduating from Simpsonville High School, he enlisted in the Army and was a Medical Technician stationed in Germany. He retired from Sherwin Williams Paint Company after 30 years of dedicated service.
Buck was known for his wonderful sense of humor and his kind, generous, and compassionate nature. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, a loyal friend, an avid gardener, and a good neighbor. He had many interests including fishing, hunting, and Clemson football. He was an active member of First Baptist Greenville and the Anderson Sunday School Class. Family, friends, and faith were of the utmost importance to Buck, and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Buck was preceeded in death by his wife of 40 years, Joan Buff Chiles, and his second wife of 20 years, Elisabeth Saxon Chiles. He is survived by his daughter, Donna Jackson (Marty) of Columbia; his son, Robert Chiles, Jr. (Cindy) of Greenville; his son, Brian Chiles of Rock Hill; his stepdaughter, Jane Fleming of Anderson; his grandsons, Ryan McRoberts and Reid Fleming; and his great-granddaughters, Leena McRoberts and Riley Fleming.
Services will be held on Wednesday, May 1st in the Carpenter Chapel at First Baptist Greenville, 847 Cleveland Street, at 12:00 noon. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lutheran Hospice, 429 North Main Street, Greenville, SC 29601 or Meals on Wheels, 15 Oregon Street, Greenville, SC 29605.
The family would like to thank the nurses and caregivers of Rolling Green Skilled Nursing Unit and Lutheran Hospice for their diligent and loving care.
Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 28, 2019