Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
Robert Critser
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Townville Presbyterian Church
Funeral service
Friday, May 10, 2019
3:00 PM
Townville Presbyterian Church
Robert William Critser Obituary
Robert William Critser

Taylors - Robert William Critser, 82, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019. Born in Annapolis, MD, he was the son of the late Delmar Lionel Critser and Anna Mary Meyer of Charleston, SC. Rev. Critser founded and was minister of Freedom Ministries in Powdersville. Rev. Critser served time in the U.S. Navy and was a graduate of Clemson University. He was predeceased by his wife Ann Whitfield Critser.

Survivors include two sons, Bob Critser and Mike Critser of Greenville: and two grandchildren, Katie and Jack Critser.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 pm on Friday, May 10, at Townville Presbyterian Church conducted by Rev. Gwen Hall. The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 Friday in the Townville Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall.

Sullivan-King Mortuary

www.sullivanking.com
Published in The Greenville News on May 8, 2019
