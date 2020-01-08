|
Robert Wood
Pelzer, SC - Robert Hollis Wood, 88, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 4, 2020, with his son, Robert Hollis Wood, Jr., at his side.
Born in Pelzer, he was a son of the late William Walter Wood and Lennie Annie Ramsey Wood. A proud Navy veteran and Furman University graduate, passionate fisherman and hunter, and a man of infinite love, compassion, integrity and patience, he was devoted to his wife, the late Irene Wood, and his family.
He is survived by his son, Robert H. Wood, Jr., of Pelzer; daughter, Cynthia Wood VanWyk of Round Lake, NY; grandchildren, Eric J., Jennifer Irene (Jonathan Woolley), and Emily J. VanWyk; and his great-grandson and namesake, Peter Hollis VanWyk.
He was predeceased by his siblings, Bertha, Harold, Lee Roy and Helen.
The service will be held Friday, January 10, at 2:00 p.m. at Gray Mortuary Chapel, West Pelzer.
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020