Services
Gray Mortuary, Inc.
52 Main St.
Pelzer, SC 29669
(864) 947-6201
Service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
2:00 PM
Gray Mortuary, Inc.
52 Main St.
Pelzer, SC 29669
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Wood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Wood

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Wood Obituary
Robert Wood

Pelzer, SC - Robert Hollis Wood, 88, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 4, 2020, with his son, Robert Hollis Wood, Jr., at his side.

Born in Pelzer, he was a son of the late William Walter Wood and Lennie Annie Ramsey Wood. A proud Navy veteran and Furman University graduate, passionate fisherman and hunter, and a man of infinite love, compassion, integrity and patience, he was devoted to his wife, the late Irene Wood, and his family.

He is survived by his son, Robert H. Wood, Jr., of Pelzer; daughter, Cynthia Wood VanWyk of Round Lake, NY; grandchildren, Eric J., Jennifer Irene (Jonathan Woolley), and Emily J. VanWyk; and his great-grandson and namesake, Peter Hollis VanWyk.

He was predeceased by his siblings, Bertha, Harold, Lee Roy and Helen.

The service will be held Friday, January 10, at 2:00 p.m. at Gray Mortuary Chapel, West Pelzer.

Condolences: www.graymortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gray Mortuary, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -