Robyn Taylor
Simpsonville, SC - Robyn Taylor of Simpsonville, SC passed away on the 28th of February 2019.
The visitation and service will be 2:00-5: 00 PM Monday, March 4 at Zion Assembly Church of God in Greenville, SC.
Robyn Faid Taylor was born to the late Mr. Robert Faid & Mrs. Jean Faid on September 30, 1960. She married Zac Taylor on July 11, 1987, in Taylors, SC. She worked as a Personal Banker in the Greenville community for over 20 years. She was active in the lives of her children and developed a great passion for helping animals.
Robyn Taylor is survived by husband Zac Taylor; children Allison Taylor Wood, Austin Taylor, & Martin Taylor; grandchildren Cooper Wood, Jaxson Taylor, Luna Taylor, Demi Goutzoulis.
Memorials may be given to The Greenville Humane Society.
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 4, 2019