Services
Service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Zion Assembly Church of God
Greenville, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robyn Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robyn Taylor

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robyn Taylor Obituary
Robyn Taylor

Simpsonville, SC - Robyn Taylor of Simpsonville, SC passed away on the 28th of February 2019.

The visitation and service will be 2:00-5: 00 PM Monday, March 4 at Zion Assembly Church of God in Greenville, SC.

Robyn Faid Taylor was born to the late Mr. Robert Faid & Mrs. Jean Faid on September 30, 1960. She married Zac Taylor on July 11, 1987, in Taylors, SC. She worked as a Personal Banker in the Greenville community for over 20 years. She was active in the lives of her children and developed a great passion for helping animals.

Robyn Taylor is survived by husband Zac Taylor; children Allison Taylor Wood, Austin Taylor, & Martin Taylor; grandchildren Cooper Wood, Jaxson Taylor, Luna Taylor, Demi Goutzoulis.

Memorials may be given to The Greenville Humane Society.
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.