Anderson - Roderick Neil MacDonald, known to friends and family as Rod, was born March 15, 1957, in Bonnyrigg, Scotland, to the late Iain MacDonald and to Margaret MacDonald. He passed away on July 9, 2020, in Anderson, South Carolina, after a sudden illness (non-COVID).
Rod's family was at the heart of his life and he loved nothing more than to be at a football game or a swim meet, cheering his family on. He was an avid Furman athletics fan and a great dog lover, having rescued several. With a quick smile and laugh, he could chat with just about anyone. He moved to Greenville as a baby and enjoyed the rest of his life in the Upstate as a true South Carolinian and a Scotsman. Rod was a member of the state championship soccer team at Wade Hampton High School and a graduate of Gardner Webb University, where he studied business. He also was an active SAIL participant and went on to be a SAIL swim coach.
He is survived by a sister Frances Villa (Jose) and a brother Norman MacDonald (Phyllis), nieces Jennifer Durovchic, Kristen White (Kevin), and Colleen Headley (Mike), nephews Kevin MacDonald (Morgan Smith) and Jon MacDonald (Tania), and seven great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by twin brothers Andrew Drummond and David Cooper MacDonald.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Greenville Humane Society. A graveside funeral service will be held for immediate family. Cards and letters to his family are welcome.
Rod loved, he was loved, and he will be missed and remembered.
