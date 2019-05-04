Rodney Shane Gentry



Greenville - Rodney Shane Gentry, 45, loving husband of Stephanie Miller Gentry, of Easley, passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019.



Born in Greenville, he was the son of Tona Brenda Smith Gentry and the late Roger M. Gentry. Shane was a member of the "Shop Rats Car Club" and loved driving race cars.



In addition to his wife he is survived by two children; Morgan Gentry (Bryson) and Landon Gentry; two grandchildren, Braxton and Abigail Lollis; three brothers, Carey, Brent and Travis Gentry; best friend, Greg Dodgens; and many special nieces and nephews.



A visitation will be held on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 12 o'clock noon in the Northwest Chapel.



Burial will be held in Robinson Memorial Gardens, Easley.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cancer Society of Greenville, 113 Mills Avenue, Greenville, SC 29605.



Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com. Published in The Greenville News on May 4, 2019