1/1
Roger Dale Carr
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roger Dale Carr

Taylors - Roger Dale Carr, 76, of Taylors, SC passed away Friday, October 9th. He leaves behind his wife of 57 years, Sunnie M. Carr; two sons, Dale (Kem) Carr of Taylors, SC and Reco (Rhonda) Carr of Simpsonville, SC; one daughter Angela Bruton of Greer, SC; a loving sister, Bille Carr Williams of Taylors, SC; three children, nine grandchildren, and five great grandchildren.

Visitation: 1:00 - 5:00 pm, Wednesday at Upstate Family Funeral Services, 502 Hampton Rd, Greer.

Graveside Service: Thursday, October 15,2020 at 1:30 pm at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, 14050 W. Wade Hampton Blvd, Greer, SC 29651.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Upstate Family Funeral Services
Send Flowers
OCT
15
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Hillcrest Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Greenville News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved