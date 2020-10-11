Or Copy this URL to Share

Roger Dale Carr



Taylors - Roger Dale Carr, 76, of Taylors, SC passed away Friday, October 9th. He leaves behind his wife of 57 years, Sunnie M. Carr; two sons, Dale (Kem) Carr of Taylors, SC and Reco (Rhonda) Carr of Simpsonville, SC; one daughter Angela Bruton of Greer, SC; a loving sister, Bille Carr Williams of Taylors, SC; three children, nine grandchildren, and five great grandchildren.



Visitation: 1:00 - 5:00 pm, Wednesday at Upstate Family Funeral Services, 502 Hampton Rd, Greer.



Graveside Service: Thursday, October 15,2020 at 1:30 pm at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, 14050 W. Wade Hampton Blvd, Greer, SC 29651.









