|
|
Roger Dale Davis
Greenville - Roger Dale Davis, 75, husband of Sandra Davis, of Greenville, passed away, Monday, March 4, 2019.
Born in Greenville, he was a son of the late Marvin and Frances Davis.
Roger served in the United States Army and was a lifelong member of Christ United Methodist Church.
In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by a son, Shawn Davis.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Davis.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Christ United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce de Leon Blvd. Miami, Florida 33134.
Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 7, 2019