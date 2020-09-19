Roger E Morin Jr.



Wellford - Roger E Morin Jr. age 49 of Wellford, SC died unexpectedly at home Friday September 11, 2020



Born December 6 1970 in Putnam and raised in Killingly he was the loving son of Roger E Morin and his wife Cathy, Suzanne Beauchene-Lambert and her husband Michael.



He graduated Killingly High School class of '90. He spent many of his last years in Maryland, Louisianna and South Carolina. Roger loved living in the south, as he was not a big fan of snow.



He enjoyed being a manager at a local restaurant, Genghis-Grill of Greenville, South Carolina. His hobbies included computers, books, video games, movies and flea markets. He was an avid cook. Roger had a great sense of humor and a laugh that will not be forgotten.



In addition to his parents he leaves his paternal grandmother, Elsie Morin, of Brooklyn; step-sister Jasmine Lay and her husband Garrett, their daughter Ellie of Jacksonville, Fl; step-sister Jennifer Lambert-Goyette and her husband Jason, their children Emily and Michael of Plainfield; many aunts, uncles and cousins.



He was predeceased by his paternal grandfather, Patrick Roger Morin of South Killingly; his maternal grandparents Harvey and Helen Beauchene of Brooklyn.



Per his wishes, there are no funeral services.









