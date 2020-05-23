|
|
Roger G. Couch
Greer - Roger Gurney Couch, 75, passed away May 23, 2020.
Born in Bremerton, Washington, son of the late Charles W. and Natalie C. Couch, he received a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Purdue University, was a retired Mechanical Engineer with Cincinnati Milacron and member of Eastminster Presbyterian Church in Simpsonville, South Carolina.
Roger was a loving and devoted husband of 52 years, brother, father, grandfather and friend. Surviving are his wife, Jane L. Couch of the home; two daughters, Stephanie Brandenburg (Paul) of Greer and Stacia Aylward (Chris) of St. Augustine, Florida; one brother, Charles C. Couch (Wendy) of Hillsborough, North Carolina; and two grandchildren, Will Brandenburg and Kate Brandenburg.
He was also predeceased by one brother, Michael C. Couch.
A private memorial service will be held at Eastminster Presbyterian Church.
The family is at the home.
Memorials in lieu of flowers, may be made to Eastminster Presbyterian Church, 2240 Woodruff Road, Simpsonville, SC 29681 or the Sarcoma Foundation of America, P.O. Box 98160, Washington, DC 20090-8160.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com.
Published in The Greenville News from May 23 to May 24, 2020