Roger Gene McClure
Charlotte - Roger Gene McClure went home to be with the Lord on May 6, 2019. He was blessed with 90 years on this earth and much loved by those who knew him.
Roger was born in Oklahoma, served in the Navy during World War II in Washington D.C., earned his teaching degree at University of Miami, made his career in Public Education in Maryland, and retired in Greenville, SC.
Condolences can be made to the family online at www. MadisonFH.com.
Published in The Greenville News on May 12, 2019