Services
Madison Funeral Home
1750 Hwy 213
Marshall, NC 28753
(828) 649-9163
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger McClure
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger Gene McClure

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Roger Gene McClure Obituary
Roger Gene McClure

Charlotte - Roger Gene McClure went home to be with the Lord on May 6, 2019. He was blessed with 90 years on this earth and much loved by those who knew him.

Roger was born in Oklahoma, served in the Navy during World War II in Washington D.C., earned his teaching degree at University of Miami, made his career in Public Education in Maryland, and retired in Greenville, SC.

Condolences can be made to the family online at www. MadisonFH.com.
Published in The Greenville News on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now