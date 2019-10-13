Services
Greenville - Roger D. Johnson, 54, of Greenville, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019.

Born in Greenville, he was a son of Clyde Johnson and Carolyn Fowler.

Roger retired as a master electrician from Williams Electric.

In addition to his loving parents, he is survived by two children, Cameron Johnson, and Anna Johnson; two siblings, Susan Johnson, and Michael Johnson; two nephews, Chase Blankenship, and Clayton Johnson; and his fiancée, LaFonda Nalley.

Roger was preceded in death by a sister, Sherryl Dowling; and a brother, Randy Johnson.

Memorials may be made to the Cancer Society of Greenville, 113 Mills Ave, Greenville, SC 29605.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019
