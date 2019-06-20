Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Roger L. Owens

Roger L. Owens Obituary
Roger L. Owens

Greer - Roger Lee Owens, 65, passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Born in Greenville, SC, he was the son of the late William David Owens and Vertie Gladys (Raleigh) Owens. He was a HVAC Technician most of his life and was a Christian.

Roger is survived by his son: Jim Owens; siblings: Martha O. Capps, William (Kathy) Owens, Vernon E. Owens and John D. Owens.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 1 p.m. at The Howze Mortuary Chapel to celebrate the life of Roger.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The , Columbia Chapter, 508 Hampton St. #200, Columbia, SC 29201.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thehowzemortuary.com

The Howze Mortuary, Travelers Rest is in charge of the arrangements. (864) 834-8051
Published in The Greenville News on June 20, 2019
