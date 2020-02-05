|
|
Roger Owen Hotchkiss
Greenville - Roger Owen Hotchkiss, 82, went to be with his Lord on February 3, 2020. He was born and grew up in Eau Claire, WI. His parents were Marvin Hotchkiss and Beatrice Carlson Hotchkiss. After serving in the US Air Force he moved to Madison, WI. He worked for the State of Wisconsin in various capacities for 30 years. Upon retirement he and Judy moved to Spring Hill, FL where they sold real estate. Then they moved to Sarasota, FL where he drove a school bus. After 13 years in FL they relocated to Simpsonville, SC where they lived for six years before moving to Rolling Green Village. Roger was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Greenville where he sang in the Sanctuary Choir. Roger loved music and singing. During his lifetime he sang in several church choirs and civic choirs as well as in the chorus for the West Coast Symphony in Sarasota. Roger was a very friendly, outgoing person. There was a song in his heart and a smile on his face. He will be greatly missed by his wife, Judy, his family, and his many friends.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Judy, son Michael (Jennifer) Hotchkiss of Naples, FL, daughter, Renee Johnson (Mike) of Burnsville, MN, Stepsons Randy Breunig, Boulder, CO, Ross Breunig of Orlando, FL, and grandchildren, Madison, Makenzie, Zach and Brianna, and brother, Vern (Lin), Tennessee. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Skip.
A Memorial Service will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2310 Augusta St. Greenville, on Sunday, February 9 at 2:30 PM.
Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive is assisting the family.
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020