Roland Leroy Tidwell
Clinton - Roland Leroy Tidwell, 79, of Clinton passed away on April 25, 2019. He was born June 29, 1939 in Greenwood. Roland is survived by his son, Roland Scott Tidwell of Clinton. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Carolyn Asbill Tidwell.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 29 at 3:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Clinton with visitation following the service. Interment will follow visitation at Rosemont Cemetery.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com
Gray Funeral Home of Clinton.
Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 27, 2019