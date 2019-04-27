Services
Gray Funeral Home
504 E. Carolina Ave.
Clinton, SC 29325
(864) 833-1720
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
3:30 PM
First Baptist Church of Clinton
Following Services
First Baptist Church of Clinton
Roland Leroy Tidwell


Roland Leroy Tidwell

Clinton - Roland Leroy Tidwell, 79, of Clinton passed away on April 25, 2019. He was born June 29, 1939 in Greenwood. Roland is survived by his son, Roland Scott Tidwell of Clinton. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Carolyn Asbill Tidwell.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 29 at 3:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Clinton with visitation following the service. Interment will follow visitation at Rosemont Cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton.
Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 27, 2019
