Fletcher Funeral Service
1218 North Main Street
Fountain Inn, SC 29644
(864) 967-2424
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Fletcher Funeral Service
1218 North Main Street
Fountain Inn, SC
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
3:00 PM
Pleasant Grove Baptist Church
Ronald "Red" Brigman

Greenville - Ronald "Red" Brigman, 82, husband of Janie Cox Brigman, went to be with the Lord, Friday, March 13, 2020.

Mr. Brigman was born in Weaverville, NC to the late Donald and Nina Buckner Brigman. He coached Little League for 50 years and was a member of the Westin Gem Rock Club.

Surviving, in addition to his wife are a son, Brian Meetze (Christy); three grandsons, Michael Meetze (RaeAnne), Bradley Meetze (Kelsie) and Douglas Meetze; two great-grandchildren, Raelynn Meetze and Sawyer Meetze and a brother, Larry Brigman. He was predeceased by a daughter, Lisa Thimmons and a sister, Joan Poteate.

Visitation will be 4-6pm Sunday, March 15th at Fletcher Funeral Service.

Funeral Services will be 3pm Monday, March 16th at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Graceland East Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to the , 225 S. Pleasantburg Dr., Greenville, SC 29607 or to one's choice.

Fletcher Funeral Service
Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020
