Ronald Clyde Lesley
Greer - Ronald Clyde Lesley, 70, of Greer, passed away on Monday November 4, 2019. Born in Biloxi, MS on December 28, 1948, he was the son of the late Lloyd and Phyllis Lesley and the beloved husband of Deborah Elliott Lesley. Ronald was a US Army veteran, where he served two tours in Vietnam as part of the 72nd Airborne Rangers. He was the recipient of the Purple Heart, Bronze Medal, and Silver Star, and was also inducted into the Ranger Hall of Fame. After his decorated military service, Ronald spent his working life as a high school teacher and football coach at Wade Hampton High School. He will forever be remembered by his two favorite sayings, "If you're waiting on me, you're backing up" and "Rangers lead the way. HOOAH!"In addition to his wife, Ronald is survived by his daughter, Kim Lesley; son, Nick Elliott Lesley; grandson, Chase Alexander Lesley; his mother-in-law, Jean Elliott; as well as four sisters, a brother, and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother and his foster parents, Harold and Christine Dickerson.
The graveside service for Mr. Lesley will be held at 2pm on Thursday, November 7th at Fort Jackson National Cemetery. The family will also hold a memorial service at St. Giles Presbyterian Church, 1021 Hudson Road, Greenville, SC 29615 on Friday, November 8th at 2pm, with visitation beginning at 1:15. The family would like to extend special thanks to the dedicated staff and family at the Dorn VA Medical Center for their compassionate care of Mr. Lesley for over 17 years. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Huntington's Disease Society of America, 505 Eighth Avenue, Suite 902, New York, NY 10018. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019