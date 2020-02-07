Services
Cremation Society Of Sc-Westville Funerals
6010 WHITE HORSE RD
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 406-3829
Ronald D. Loyd


1941 - 2019
Ronald D. Loyd Obituary
Ronald D. Loyd

Greenville - Ronald D. Loyd 78 of Greenville passed away Monday, December 16, 2019 at his residence after a brief illness.

Born April 30, 1941, in Centralia, Illinois, he was the son of the late Barney & Lena Wilson Loyd. He was a retired mechanic.

He is survived by a daughter Katherine Ann Loyd of Michigan City, Indiana and several nieces and nephews.

Cremation Society of South Carolina - Westville Funerals is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020
