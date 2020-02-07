|
Ronald D. Loyd
Greenville - Ronald D. Loyd 78 of Greenville passed away Monday, December 16, 2019 at his residence after a brief illness.
Born April 30, 1941, in Centralia, Illinois, he was the son of the late Barney & Lena Wilson Loyd. He was a retired mechanic.
He is survived by a daughter Katherine Ann Loyd of Michigan City, Indiana and several nieces and nephews.
Cremation Society of South Carolina - Westville Funerals is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020