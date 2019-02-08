|
Ronald "Jack" Dacey
Pickens - Ronald J. Dacey, 81, of Albany, N.Y., passed away on January 28th, 2019 in Pickens, S.C. He was born September 2nd, 1937 in Albany, N.Y. to his parents; the late Thomas and Florence Dacey, Sr. Jack will be missed by his sons; John A. Dacey and David P. Dacey, his granddaughter; River Margret Dacey, his brothers; William Dacey and Leo (Carol) Dacey, his sister-in-law; Sue Dacey, and many nieces and nephews. He graduated from Albany High School. He married Margret Ann Beckett. After high school he enlisted in the United States Navy, where he served honorably for over 22 years. As a veteran of the Vietnam War, he was distinguished and awarded numerous medals and commendations. Hospital Corpman 1st Class Dacey continued to serve his country even after his retirement in the United States Naval Reserve Fleet Services. He was a proud member of the Pickens VFW and The American Legion. Along with his parents, Jack was predeceased by his sisters; Patricia and Margaret, as well as his brothers; Thomas, Robert, Paul and Richard. A Funeral Service will be held at 1pm Saturday, February 9th, 2019 at Arial Baptist Church, 618 Rice Rd. Easley, S.C. 29640. The Rev. Danny Parton will preside. Funeral Services will also be held in his hometown of Albany, N.Y. at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Pickens VFW and the .
Published in The Greenville News on Feb. 8, 2019