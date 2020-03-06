Services
Mackey Mortuary
311 Century Drive
Greenville, SC 29607
(864) 232-6706
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
2:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Holly Tree Country Club
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Keel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald David Keel Sr.


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald David Keel Sr. Obituary
Ronald David Keel Sr.,

Greenville - Ronald David Keel Sr., 78, of Greenville, passed away March 5th, 2020. He was born in Anderson, SC on November 9th, 1941. He was married to Joyce Jordan on September 3rd, 1961. Ronald owned Ron's Building Materials and sold his company when he retired. He had a passion for fast sports cars and golf. He is survived by his two children, David (Tissa) and Chris (Mary), his grandchildren Dalton, Katelin, Ronnie, Cameron, Nick, Kelsie, David, Mick, Rocky, his nephew Charlie, sister-in-law Elizabeth and John West, and brother-in-law Lyman. A Celebration of Life will be held at Holly Tree Country Club on Sunday, March 8th 2020 from 2:30pm to 4:30pm. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Carolinas Golf Foundation: http://www.carolinasgolf.org/donate, : https://donate3.cancer.org/ or

McCall Hospice House: http://www.hospiacehousegc.org/donations.php

To leave an online condolence to the family or make a charitable donation in Ron's name, please visit http://www.mackeymortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mackey Mortuary
Download Now