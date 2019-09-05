|
|
Ronald David Taylor
Greenville - Ronald David Taylor, 74, devoted husband, father and grandfather, passed away at home surrounded by family Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, after a battle with cancer.
Ronald was born Feb. 21, 1945, in Greenville, SC, to William and Ellie Boling Taylor. He married Betty Jo Sanders of Taylors in 1969 and soon after enlisted in the Army. He was stationed in Alaska, reaching the rank of sergeant before being honorably discharged in 1975.
He worked as a Realtor and real estate developer, building neighborhoods throughout the Greenville area.
He was a longtime member of Taylors First Baptist Church and enjoyed golf, delivering Meals on Wheels and spending time with his grandchildren. He is fondly remembered for his kindness and sense of humor.
He is survived by his wife, Betty; daughter Ashley Mueller (Ron); son Ronald Taylor Jr. (Sally) and four grandchildren, Lauren Mueller, Katie Mueller, Angie Kalwies and Cole Taylor.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Taylors First Baptist Church, 200 W. Main St., Taylors, with visitation at 1 p.m. Memorials may be made to the Cancer Society of Greenville County, 113 Mills Ave., Greenville, SC 29605.
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 5, 2019