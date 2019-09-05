Services
Cremation Society Of Sc-Westville Funerals
6010 WHITE HORSE RD
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 406-3829
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Taylors First Baptist Church
200 W. Main St.,
Taylors, SC
View Map
Service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Taylors First Baptist Church,
200 W. Main St.
Taylors, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald David Taylor


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald David Taylor Obituary
Ronald David Taylor

Greenville - Ronald David Taylor, 74, devoted husband, father and grandfather, passed away at home surrounded by family Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, after a battle with cancer.

Ronald was born Feb. 21, 1945, in Greenville, SC, to William and Ellie Boling Taylor. He married Betty Jo Sanders of Taylors in 1969 and soon after enlisted in the Army. He was stationed in Alaska, reaching the rank of sergeant before being honorably discharged in 1975.

He worked as a Realtor and real estate developer, building neighborhoods throughout the Greenville area.

He was a longtime member of Taylors First Baptist Church and enjoyed golf, delivering Meals on Wheels and spending time with his grandchildren. He is fondly remembered for his kindness and sense of humor.

He is survived by his wife, Betty; daughter Ashley Mueller (Ron); son Ronald Taylor Jr. (Sally) and four grandchildren, Lauren Mueller, Katie Mueller, Angie Kalwies and Cole Taylor.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Taylors First Baptist Church, 200 W. Main St., Taylors, with visitation at 1 p.m. Memorials may be made to the Cancer Society of Greenville County, 113 Mills Ave., Greenville, SC 29605.
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cremation Society Of Sc-Westville Funerals
Download Now