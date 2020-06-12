Ronald E. Dudley



Travelers Rest - Ronald Ernest Dudley, 61, of Travelers Rest, SC went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at his home.



Born in Fort Wayne, IN, he was a son of the late Robert Earl and Janice Byrd Dudley. Mr Dudley worked for Jacobs as an Electrical Engineer and of the Christian Faith.



He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Karen Dudley; two daughters: Alex Dudley and Kierstin Dudley; two sons: Adam Dudley and Aaron Dudley; three brothers: Robert Dudley (Marion), William Dudley, David Dudley; and a sister: Lori Isner (Randy).



A Memorial Service will be held on his birthday at a later date.



The Howze Mortuary, Travelers Rest is in charge of arrangements. (864) 834-8051









