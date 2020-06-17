Ronald Eugene "Ron" Minton
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald Eugene "Ron" Minton

- - Ronald Eugene "Ron" Minton, 64, resident of 111 Curl Drive, husband of Jill Simmons Minton, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Self Regional Medical Center.

Born January 30, 1956, in Chattanooga, TN, he was the son of the late Harold Eugene and Julia Smith Minton, and was raised in Greenville. He was a 1974 graduate of Parker High School, attended North Greenville College and was a 1978 graduate of Lander University with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. Formerly employed with Milliken Mills, Saluda Plant, he was also the owner/operator of O'Henry's Art & Frame Shop in Abbeville for many years and worked for Atlantic Coast Candy Company.

He was of the Methodist Faith.

Surviving in addition to his wife of 37 years are two daughters, Langley and husband, Brantley Richardson of Greenwood and Julia Kate Minton and fiance, William Akers of Ninety Six; a sister, Cindy and husband Chris Elgin of Greenville; a brother-in-law, Benjy and wife Cheryl Simmons of Greenwood; nieces and nephews, G. (Kathleen) Simmons, Cooper (Gayle) Simmons, Jessica Brown and Jason Ballew;j and several great nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be conducted at 11:00 am Saturday at the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Dr. Kyle Hite officiating. Please adhere to your level of social distancing.

Inurnment will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.

The family is at the home in Curl Creek and will receive friends at the funeral home immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice.

For online condolences please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.

Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Minton family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blyth Funeral Home
1425 Montague Avenue Extension
Greenwood, SC 29649
(864) 223-2223
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved