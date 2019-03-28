Services
The Howze Mortuary
6714 State Park Rd
Travelers Rest, SC 29690
(864) 834-8051
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
The Howze Mortuary
6714 State Park Rd
Travelers Rest, SC 29690
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
The Howze Mortuary
6714 State Park Rd
Travelers Rest, SC 29690
Ronald James Taylor Obituary
Ronald James Taylor

Easley - Ronald James Taylor, 72, of Easley, passed away Tuesday March 26, 2019.

Born in Greenville, he was the son of the late Charlie and Dorothy Locke Taylor. Mr. Taylor was an inspector with Michelin Tire and was of the Baptist Faith.

Surviving are his wife: Linda Gail Sammons Taylor; one son and daughter -in-law: Jason and Janet Taylor; one brother: Charlie Taylor (Jane); and two grandchildren: Ryan Taylor, and Hunter McJunkin.

The family will receive friends Thursday afternoon from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at The Howze Mortuary.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon in The Howze Mortuary Chapel , with burial to follow in Graceland West Cemetery.

The family will be at the home.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thehowzemortuary.com

The Howze Mortuary, Travelers Rest, is in charge of the arrangements. (864) 834-8051
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 28, 2019
