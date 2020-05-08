|
Ronald Patrick Lark
Pickens - Ronald Patrick Lark Pickens, South Carolina Mr. Ronald Patrick Lark, 66, husband to Jean B. Lark for 44 years, passed away on May 7th, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Survivors include his wife Mrs. Jean B. Lark of Pickens, his son, Patrick Lark of Pickens, his daughter, Jessica Lark Morris (T.R.) of Dacusville; his mother, Mary Holder Lark of Pickens, three grandchildren: Jeremy Cassell (Catherine), Adriana Cassell and Angelica Morris, and his sister, Penny Lark and her husband Gary Douty. Mr. Lark was predeceased by his father Hubert William Lark. Ronald enjoyed frequenting the Pickens Flea Market and was an avid car enthusiast. A private graveside service will be held on Monday, May 11th, 2020 at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Pickens. Mountain View Funeral Home is serving the Lark family.
Published in The Greenville News from May 8 to May 10, 2020