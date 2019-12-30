|
Ronald Wayne Boatwright
Easley - Ronald Wayne Boatwright, 67, husband of Helen Boatwright, of Easley, died December 26, 2019.
Born in Chattanooga, TN, he was the son of the late Charles Boatwright, Jr. and Cora Boatwright.
Ronald loved his family, and spending time with his grandkids. He was his families rock. He was a handyman, enjoyed working on projects in his spare time, and was an avid baseball fan.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son Shane Boatwright, and his wife, Robin; a daughter, Lindsey Kicklighter, and her husband, Jay; grandchildren, Trey Kicklighter; Cora Belle Kicklighter, Landon Kicklighter, Jakob Fulmer, and Raegan Fulmer; a sister, Beverly Harris; a brother, Charles Boatwright, and his wife, Jackie Boatwright; nieces, Kim Harris, Kari Winger, Normandy Boatwright and Lauren Mensone; and nephews, Christopher Boatwright and Ellis Graham.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Johnnie and Pauline Burnett.
The visitation will be held Thursday, January 2, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. until 1:15 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest, with the funeral service following at 1:30 p.m. in the Northwest Chapel. Burial will be held in Greenville Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019