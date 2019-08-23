|
Ronda Councill Buchanan, Jr. (Buck)
Greenville - Ronda Councill Buchanan, Jr. (Buck), died peacefully on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Born in Hickory, NC on October 19, 1922, he was the son of the late Hilda Field Buchanan of Hickory, NC and Ronda Councill Buchanan Sr. of Boone, NC.
Mr. Buchanan was predeceased by his "sweetie bug," Mary Anita Speed Buchanan, his wife of 67 years. He is survived by three children, Ann Councill Buchanan Freeman and husband Larry Freeman, M.D. of Greenville; Thomas Speed Buchanan and wife Julie of Greenville; Mary Patricia Buchanan Minor and husband John of Greenville. Nine grandchildren; Ross Buchanan Plyler and wife Courtney of Greenville; Wesley Thomas Plyler and wife Beth of Greenville; Julianne Buchanan Dunning and husband David of Mt. Pleasant; Thomas Speed Buchanan, junior and wife Andrea of Greenville; Kristen Buchanan Powell and husband Erik of Charlotte; Lillian Haun Minor of San Francisco; Frances Minor McNeely and her husband Chad McNeely of Greenville; Eleanor Buchanan Minor of Greenville; and John Raymond Minor IV of Greenville. He was blessed with nine great-grandchildren; Annette Plyler; Jay Plyler; Counts Plyler, Reese Plyler, Elsie Plyler; Taylor Dunning; Ella June Buchanan; Cole Powell and Walker Powell. He was predeceased by his sisters, Dorothy Buchanan Crews and Frances Buchanan Andrews of Asheville, NC.
He was a graduate of East Tennessee State University and pursued a Masters in Civil Engineering degree at North Carolina State University. Mr. Buchanan retired from the C. F. Sauer Company as regional sales manager, having been with the company for 35 years. He was co-owner of Alpine Frames for many years. He enjoyed golf, antiques, being around people and was a self-taught skilled woodworker. He made many pieces of beautiful furniture and clocks, and in addition to his family, his legacy is tied to 2000 + crosses he made and shared with others all over the world as an outward symbol of his deep faith and loving nature. He was a faithful member of Northside United Methodist Church and the Chapel/Fellowship Sunday School Class and Traveling Fellowship Club.
A veteran of World War II, he was a First Lieutenant in the United States Army (Air Force) and flew with the 668th Bomb Squadron of the 416 Bomb Group deployed to the European Theater of Operations in England. He flew 39 missions and was awarded the Air Medal, the EAME Theater Service Medal, the Good Conduct Medal, the World War II Victory Medal, and the American Theater Service medal. He was honorably discharged after an injury to his foot. A highlight later in his life was traveling as a veteran on an Honor Flight to Washington, DC.
Visitation will be Fri., August 23, 2019, from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Mackey Mortuary, 311 Century Dr., Greenville. The funeral service will be Sat., August 24, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Northside United Methodist Church, 435 Summit Dr., Greenville, followed by a private family interment service at Woodlawn Remembrance Chapel Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Northside Methodist Church, 435 Summit Drive, Greenville, 29609 or to The Altrusa Club / Frances Field Scholarship, PO Box 7467, Hickory, NC 28603.
Arrangements under the direction of Mackey Mortuary, Greenville SC
Published in The Greenville News on Aug. 23, 2019