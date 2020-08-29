1/1
Ronnie Dilworth
Ronnie Dilworth

Gastonia - Ronnie Dilworth, 89, of Gastonia passed away peacefully at home on Friday August 28, 2020.

A celebration of Ronnie's life will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday September 3, 2020 at Carothers Funeral Home Chapel, 2205 Williamsburg Drive, Gastonia. Ronnie will be buried at Salisbury National Cemetery at 10:00 AM on Friday September 4, 2020.

The staff of Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park is honored to serve the Dilworth family.




Published in The Greenville News from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
