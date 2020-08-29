Ronnie Dilworth



Gastonia - Ronnie Dilworth, 89, of Gastonia passed away peacefully at home on Friday August 28, 2020.



A celebration of Ronnie's life will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday September 3, 2020 at Carothers Funeral Home Chapel, 2205 Williamsburg Drive, Gastonia. Ronnie will be buried at Salisbury National Cemetery at 10:00 AM on Friday September 4, 2020.



