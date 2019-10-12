|
Ronnie George Hollifield
Tacoma, WA - Embraced by the tender love and care of a son, granddaughter and sister, Ronnie George Hollifield, 68, died following a brief illness at his home in Tacoma, Washington on September 22, 2019.
Ron is survived by his son, Nathaniel B. Hollifield; mother, Lois King Mosteller (Robert); brother, Jerry Michael Hollifield (Renee); sister, Rhonda Jean H. Underwood (David); granddaughter, Carolina (Leena) Vizcarra Hollifield, 2 nephews, Gary Underwood and Blake Hollifield, 1 great niece, 4 great nephews and a host of dear family & friends from South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee and Tacoma, Washington. Ron was preceded in death by a brother, Gary Lamar Hollifield and father, Berry George Hollifield.
Born February 25, 1951 at the old Greenville General Hospital to Lois K. & Berry G. Hollifield, Ron graduated from Blue Ridge High School in Greer. Upon receiving a degree in chemistry from Greenville Technical College, he obtained a BS Degree in Business from the University of South Carolina. For more than 40 years, Ron enjoyed a rewarding career in the textile chemical industry, fulfilling many roles.
Ron's passions for reading, learning, music, the mountains, humor, and competitive target shooting were only surpassed by his unsurmountable love for Nathan, his son, and his granddaughter Leena. After retiring and moving to Tacoma, "Gdiddy" could be found reading on the floor in a makeshift tent with Leena, learning to draw unicorns, working on house projects with Nathan, and engrossing himself in competitive shooting sports.
Ron's legacy will continue to live on in our hearts as we revive his love, humor, and friendship in our everyday lives. His family invites you to join them in a Service of Celebration and Revival to be held at 2:00 pm on October 19, 2019 at Blue Ridge Baptist Church, Pennington Road, Greer, SC.
The family will be at the home of his mother & step-father, Lois & Robert Mosteller, 4204 N Blue Ridge Dr, Greer, SC 29651.
Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019