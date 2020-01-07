Services
Westside Chapel Funeral Home
3521 West Andrew Johnson
Morristown, TN 37814
(423) 586-1160
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Westside Chapel Funeral Home
3521 West Andrew Johnson
Morristown, TN 37814
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
6:00 PM
Westside Chapel Funeral Home
3521 West Andrew Johnson
Morristown, TN 37814
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronnie Eckenrod
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronnie Marshall Eckenrod Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronnie Marshall Eckenrod Sr. Obituary
Ronnie Marshall Eckenrod Sr.

- - Ronnie Marshall Eckenrod Sr., left his earthly home in Bean Station, TN to reunite with his son on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. He was 79 years old, born June 19, 1940 in Elkin, N.C. to Robert Clay and Beulah Wright Eckenrod. The family will receive friends from 4 - 6 p.m. Friday, January 10th at Westside Chapel Funeral Home in Morristown, TN. A memorial service will follow at 6 p.m. with Rev. Aaron Grey officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to . Arrangements by Westside Chapel Funeral Home in Morristown.
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -