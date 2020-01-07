|
|
Ronnie Marshall Eckenrod Sr.
- - Ronnie Marshall Eckenrod Sr., left his earthly home in Bean Station, TN to reunite with his son on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. He was 79 years old, born June 19, 1940 in Elkin, N.C. to Robert Clay and Beulah Wright Eckenrod. The family will receive friends from 4 - 6 p.m. Friday, January 10th at Westside Chapel Funeral Home in Morristown, TN. A memorial service will follow at 6 p.m. with Rev. Aaron Grey officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to . Arrangements by Westside Chapel Funeral Home in Morristown.
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020