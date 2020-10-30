Ronnie W. Burton
Piedmont - Ronnie W. Burton, 79, of 207 Jameson Drive Piedmont, SC, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital.
Born April 13, 1941 on an Easter Sunday in Calhoun Falls, SC, he was the son of the late Wesby and Rosalie Burton. Ronnie is survived by his wife Brenda Burton of 46 years and three sons, Ashley Burton, Todd Burton (Lisa), and Dr. Christopher Burton (Tracie), and a daughter, Dana Nash (Matthew). He is also survived by ten grandchildren, Reagan Stack (Aubrey), Kelly Harless (Austin), Clifton Burton, Austin Malone, Drake Burton, Evan Burton, Angelina Burton, Casey Burton, Grant Burton, Lucas Burton, and two great-grandchildren, Tristan Harless and Bedivere Harless. Also surviving are two sisters, Camilla Haggerty and Cindy Stone (Kenny).
He is preceded in death by his parents and two sisters Ouida Shiflet and Juanita Elliott.
Ronnie graduated from North Greenville College and worked for Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. as a manager early in his career. He went on to become a State Farm Agent, where he served his community until his death. He earned prestigious Legion of Honor "Millionaire's Club" 21 years of his 45-year career. Ronnie was awarded agent of the year in 1991 and 1992. He won numerous trips with this program and traveled the world with his wife Brenda.
Ronnie played a key role in the Powdersville community serving as President of the Board of Directors of Powdersville Fire Department for 30 years. Ronnie also donated his time and effort mentoring young people serving as Director of Wren Youth Association for many years. He coached baseball, football, and basketball.
Ronnie was a faithful member of Siloam Baptist Church. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. He lit up every room he walked in with his contagious smile and love for life.
Family will receive friends Wednesday, November 4,2020 from 12:30pm -1:45pm at Siloam Baptist Church. Funeral services will begin at 2:00pm. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Masks must be worn, and social distancing will be observed at the church.
