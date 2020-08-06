1/1
Roosevelt Hunt Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roosevelt's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roosevelt Hunt Sr.

Greenville - Roosevelt Hunt Sr., age 86, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital. Funeral services will be held 11:00a.m., Saturday August 8, 2020 at the Beasley Funeral Home Greenville Chapel with Reverend Charles Hendricks officiating. Visitation will be held Friday, August 7, 2020 from 6-7pm for a parade of cars at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Shoals Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

Beasley Funeral Home Greenville is in charge of arrangements




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Greenville News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved