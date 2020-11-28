Rosalie Blanton GrahamGreenville - Rosalie (Rose) Blanton Graham, 96, of Greenville, wife of the late Aubrey Graham, died November 26, 2020.Born in Richmond, VA., she was the daughter of the late Lindsay and Thea Blanton.She married Aubrey Graham in 1947 and they lived in Cleveland and Baltimore before moving to Greenville to be near their family. Rose was an excellent seamstress and a savvy shopper. She enjoyed reading and traveling. She loved to serve others and was honored as a 20 year Volunteer by Meals on Wheels. Rose was a member of First Presbyterian Church, The Agape Class and The Rolling Green Circle. Her smile and laughter will be missed by all.She is survived by her sons, Lindsay Graham (Judy) of Greenville and Steve Graham (Sally) of Mt. Pleasant, SC ; four grandchildren, Mark Graham (Melissa) of Simpsonville, Todd Graham (Madeleine) of Joplin, MO., Madison Breland (Royce) and Molly Cathcart (Thorn) all of James Island, Charleston, SC., two great grandchildren, McKinley Graham and Ellison Breland. She is preceded in death by her sister Sara Barrios. The family would like to express gratitude to Alexus Zent of Helping Hands, Brookdale Hospice and The Gables on Pelham.Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Building Fund, 200 W. Washington St., Greenville SC. 29601.A private memorial service will be held at a later day.Arrangements by Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Dr., Online tributes at