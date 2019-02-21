Services
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Fairview Baptist Church
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Fairview Baptist Church
Rose R. Suber Obituary
Rose R. Suber

Greer - Rose Rushton Suber, 90, widow of Clyde Copeland Suber, passed away on February 20, 2019 at her home.

Born in Lafayette, Louisiana, lifelong resident of Greer, S.C. a daughter of the late Rev. F.S. and Hettie Moon Rushton, she was a retired employee of Winn Dixie Warehouse and a member of Fairview Baptist Church.

Surviving are her daughter, Barbara S. Sloan (Brock) of Landrum; one granddaughter, Michelle Varner (Michael) of Simpsonville and two great-granddaughters, Audrey and Anna Varner of Simpsonville.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 22, 2019 at Fairview Baptist Church conducted by Dr. Eddie Leopard. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be held 9:30-10:45 a.m. Friday at the church.

The family is at the home.

Memorials may be made to Fairview Baptist Church, 1300 Locust Hill Road, Greer, SC 29651.

Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News on Feb. 21, 2019
