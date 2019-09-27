|
|
Rose "Anne" Williams
Greenville - Rose "Anne" Shuler Williams, 89, of Greenville, passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019.
Born in Cameron, SC she was the daughter of the late Heyward Leonidas and Dolly Edwins Shuler.
Anne attended Limestone College and is a 1950 graduate of Columbia College. She was of the Baptist faith.
She is survived by three daughters, Christine Peniston (Wilson) of Newnan, GA., Sandra Williams of Greenville, and Wendy Peniston (Gene) of Simpsonville; sister, Rena George (Allen) of Shelbyville, KY.; brother, Wesley H. Shuler (Sharon) of Columbia, SC.; grandchildren, Tatum Toney (Scott) of Simpsonville, Anne Hiltz (Brad) of Hampton, VA, Sydney Peniston, Arianna Peniston and Hannah Peniston of Simpsonville; great-grandchildren, Jaxson Scussel, and Ridley and Wilson Toney.
She was predeceased by her husband Durham DeCaney Williams Jr. and step mother Hansee Shuler.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 2pm at Woodlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 pm at Woodlawn Funeral Home.
If desired donations can be made to the at 156 Milestone Way A, Greenville, SC 29615.
Arrangements by Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive, online tributes at mackeymortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019