Roselle Faulconer Scales
Greenville - Roselle Faulconer Scales of Greenville, South Carolina, formerly of Fife, Virginia in Goochland County, died on January 13, 2020 at the age of 98. The daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Aubrey Faulconer, she was born in Amherst County, Virginia on September 17, 1921, and graduated from Sweet Briar College. Upon graduation, she took a job as a caseworker in Albemarle County's Welfare Department. There, in 1948, she married Joseph H. Scales, Jr., a World War II veteran and the love of her life.
In 1952, Roselle and Joe moved to Goochland County where they were active in many community activities. Roselle was a founding member of the Goochland Fellowship and Family Services, now GoochlandCares, serving on its first board of directors. She was a charter member of the Goochland Woman's Club and the Goochland Historical Society, serving as board president for both organizations. She also was a member and president of the Goochland Garden Club. She served on the Elk Hill board, the Elizabeth Kates Foundation, and the Friends of the Goochland Library. She volunteered for several years teaching financial management and parenting to lady prisoners prior to their release from the State Farm for Women. She also served on and chaired the Goochland Regent in Service board. In 2002, she was honored to be Goochland's Christmas Mother.
After retiring from 22 years of teaching, Roselle joined the Point of Fork Chapter of the DAR and served as its vice-regent. The Huguenot Society of the Founders of Manakin made her an honorary member.
Roselle was an elder of historic Byrd Presbyterian Church. When the church celebrated its 250th anniversary, she, at the request of the session, wrote a brief history of the church from sessional minutes and other sources, a copy of which can be found in the library at Union Theological Seminary and the Presbyterian Historical Society in Montreat, North Carolina.
In 2005 when they were 82, Roselle and Joe moved to Greenville, South Carolina to be near their daughter, Mary. At that time, the Goochland County Historical Society and Goochland Garden Club honored them for their 50 years of service to the county. Joe died in 2008. Roselle embraced her life in Greenville as she had in Goochland. She made many friends and was active in Westminster Presbyterian Church. She also enjoyed being part of a garden club that no longer gardened, but just had lunch; a tennis club that no longer played tennis, but just had lunch; a book club that read occasionally, but visited regularly and had lunch; and a bridge club that did, indeed, play bridge. Her life was full and friend-filled to the end.
Roselle was predeceased by her husband, her sister Mildred Faulconer Bryant, and her brother Aubrey Faulconer, Jr. She was also predeceased by a beloved daughter, Grace Scales Yoder. She is survived by daughter Mary Scales Lawson and her husband Dr. Jeffrey Lawson of Greenville, South Carolina, son-in-law Dr. Joseph W. Yoder and his wife Patty Yoder of Oakton, Virginia. Other family members include grandchildren Roselle Lawson Bonnoitt, Margaret Lawson Meadows, Joseph Scales Lawson, Caroline Alexander Yoder, Madeline Yoder Schmidt, Grace Amanda Yoder and seven great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank Waterstone on Augusta and the many caregivers at BrightStar for their loving care of Roselle in her last year.
A memorial service will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church on Sunday, January 19 at 2 pm. A funeral and burial will be held at Byrd Presbyterian Church on Saturday, January 25 at noon. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be sent to Westminster Presbyterian Church, Byrd Presbyterian Church, or a .
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 15 to Jan. 19, 2020