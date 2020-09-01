Rosevelyn Collins Garrison
Watkinsville, GA - Rosevelyn Collins Garrison was born March 10, 1936 in Travelers Rest South Carolina. She passed away August 28, 2020. She was the daughter of Hobart Kenneth Collins and Lucile Runion Collins. She grew up in Greenville, South Carolina. She attended Winthrop College (University) and the University of Georgia graduating with a Business degree. She was a Real Estate Broker.
She lived in Watkinsville, Georgia for 55 years. She loved life, her town, home, family, friends, beach, and good food. She enjoyed traveling especially to the beaches of Georgia and South Carolina. Music was always part of her life especially pop music of the 40's and 50's. She played the piano and organ.
She was a member of First Presbyterian Church Athens Georgia.
She is survived by loved ones: son Art Garrison (Laura), daughter Bonnie Condon (Chris), grandchildren: Teana Moates (Ashley), Forrest Garrison (Veronica), Evan Garrison, great grandchildren: Shyla Johnson and Abi Garrison, her sister Nancy Collins Chapman (Wallace), nephews Wallace, Nathan (Sharon) and Jonathan (Johanna) Chapman and Cha Chapman. She had three great nieces and one great nephew.
Services will be Thursday September 3, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Woodlawn Chapel, Greenville South Carolina with Reverend Jonathan Chapman.
Memorials to First Presbyterian Church 185 E. Hancock St. Athens GA 30601.
Condolences can be made to the family at www.mackeywoodlawn.com
.